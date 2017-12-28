Kazakh parliament defines status of special economic zones

28 December 2017 14:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The presentation of the bill "On introducing changes and additions to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on special economic and industrial zones, attracting investments, developing and promoting exports" was held in the Kazakh parliament.

"In current legislation on SEZ (special economic zones), the authorized body is a specific ministry, regional administrations, but the status of special economic zones is not defined. These problems will be eliminated in the framework of work on this bill," said Meiram Pshembaev, a member of the parliament, head of the working group on the bill, Kazakh media outlets reported.

The official stressed that today the issue of attracting investments into free and special economic zones is among the relevant ones.

"We’ve created the necessary conditions and infrastructure in the economic zones at the expense of the state, which allows the entrepreneurs to immediately implement their projects. In the draft of the new law, we see that legislative barriers are being eliminated, procedures for the participation of businesses in projects in the territory of free economic zones become simple. It isn’t a secret that the SEZ sectoral principle today is a barrier, which takes a very long time for investors, in particular, for the adoption of a government decree, coordination and etc. Therefore, the transfer of this function to the competence of the ministry, I think, will speed up the processes of attracting investments," said Meiram Pshembaev.

Azernews Newspaper
