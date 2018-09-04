Volume of payment card transactions in Azerbaijan increases

4 September 2018 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijan may start exporting snake venom
Economy news 20:33
Azerbaijani Central Bank sees growth in currency reserves
Economy news 18:58
Russia interested in development of relations with Azerbaijan
Commentary 18:29
Paradise city. All about Azerbaijan’s Shaki (PHOTO)
Society 17:16
Lending in Azerbaijani national currency grows
Economy news 15:37
Reps of US State Department for economic affairs to arrive in Baku
Economy news 15:36
Latest
Azerbaijan may start exporting snake venom
Economy news 20:33
S. Korea imposes restrictions on Iranian bank accounts; embassy to look into issue
Business 20:15
"Made in Azerbaijan" products to be protected with holograms, QR codes
ICT 19:59
Hungarian FM expresses willingness for active co-op with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 19:49
Uzbek-Egyptian business forum to be held in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 19:28
Azerbaijani Central Bank sees growth in currency reserves
Economy news 18:58
Russia interested in development of relations with Azerbaijan
Commentary 18:29
Iran Energy Exchange performance on Sept. 4
Business 18:17
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on Sept. 4
Business 18:17