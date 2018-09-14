Azerbaijan eyes to expand support to farmers

14 September 2018 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Agrarian Trade Company under the Ministry of Agriculture intends to expand support to Azerbaijani farmers, director of the company Leyla Mammadova said at a meeting of the Exporters Club Sept. 14.

She said the main activities of the company include support in procurement and supply of products, creation of a unified trademark, as well as issues of export and signing future contracts.

“Our main task is to promote local production and increase the well-being of farmers,” Mammadova said. “Presently, farmers have difficulties in such areas as packing, transportation and storage of products. We are also looking for buyers abroad. By the end of the year, we also intend to open the first agriculture products store 'From Village to City' in Baku.”

