Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

The price of one ounce of gold decreased by 14.62 manats or 0.7 percent last week in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,080.1404 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold November 12 2055.9035 November 19 2088.2545 November 13 2047.531 November 20 2085.2200 November 14 2044.8195 November 21 2075.4875 November 15 2060.5955 November 22 2078.1055 November 16 2066.4265 November 23 2073.6345 Average weekly 2055.0552 Average weekly 2080.1404

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 0.2149 manats or 0.87 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 24.5079 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of silver November 12 24.1205 November 19 24.6595 November 13 23.9471 November 20 24.6391 November 14 23.8236 November 21 24.3376 November 15 24.0944 November 22 24.4587 November 16 24.3513 November 23 24.4446 Average weekly 24.0674 Average weekly 24.5079

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 5.287 manats or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,438.8477 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum November 12 1453.84 November 19 1440.8180 November 13 1439.0585 November 20 1437.1290 November 14 1424.345 November 21 1432.2415 November 15 1421.1575 November 22 1448.5190 November 16 1434.613 November 23 1435.5310 Average weekly 1434.6028 Average weekly 1438.8477

Last week in Azerbaijan, the price of one ounce of palladium increased by 47.7275 manats or 2.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 1,973.2784 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium November 12 1903.8725 November 19 1963.1600 November 13 1879.8345 November 20 1960.0575 November 14 1888.87 November 21 1947.7410 November 15 1916.0275 November 22 1984.5460 November 16 1967.75 November 23 2010.8875 Average weekly 1911.2709 Average weekly 1973.2784

