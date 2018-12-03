Tashkent Stock Exchange's trade volume up

3 December 2018 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

At the Nov. 26-30 trade week at Uzbekistan's Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, 256 purchase and sale transactions were carried out on shares of 27 joint stock companies, the press service of the Stock Exchange said.

As a result, 31.8 million ordinary shares and 28,200 privileged shares worth 28.7 billion soums were sold against 13.1 billion soums last week. The UCI index was 859.31.

The greatest demand in the past period was on securities of commercial banks – a 70.3 percent share in the weekly turnover or 20.2 billion soums and leasing companies – 27.8 percent (8 billion soums).

The average value of transactions amounted to 112.2 million soums, while the average daily transaction size was 5.7 billion soums. The average selling price per share was 901.6 soums, and the average daily number of securities sold was 6.4 million.

Since the beginning of the year, 9,589 security and corporate bond transactions for a total amount of 613.6 billion soums have been concluded at the Toshkent RSE.

Some 8.53 billion securities of 116 issuers were used in the trades.

(8299.20 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 3)

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @FDolukhanov

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 16:22
Uzbekistan's soum to US dollar rate rises above psychological mark
Economy 14:41
Tajik, Uzbek nationals now may get places in resorts and summer camps of the two countries without difficulty
Tajikistan 14:18
Uzbek Neftegazinvest opens tender for complex for pneumatic, hydraulic tests
Tenders 13:00
Uzbek-S. Korean gas-chemical company announces tender on supply of bearings
Tenders 12:52
Uzbekistan to build first solar power plant with private investments
Oil&Gas 12:46
Latest
Rubber, plastic products output to increase in Azerbaijan
Economy 16:46
Trump says China agreed to reduce tariffs on US car imports
US 16:35
Iran Customs Administration talks deadline of rice import ban
Business 16:34
USAID mission director opens feed-grinding centers in Azerbaijan’s Goranboy (PHOTO)
Business 16:34
Kremlin explains Putin’s ‘hearty handshake’ with Saudi Arabia's prince
Russia 16:29
Afghanistan, UAE buy oil products in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 16:23
UK hedge fund gets controlling interest in Uzbek leasing company (Exclusive)
Economy 16:22
Kazakh Tsesnabank needs time to restore funding base stability - S&P
Finance 16:18
Media: Turkey planning to create naval base in Northern Cyprus
Turkey 16:16