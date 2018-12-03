Tashkent Stock Exchange's trade volume up

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 3

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

At the Nov. 26-30 trade week at Uzbekistan's Toshkent Republican Stock Exchange, 256 purchase and sale transactions were carried out on shares of 27 joint stock companies, the press service of the Stock Exchange said.

As a result, 31.8 million ordinary shares and 28,200 privileged shares worth 28.7 billion soums were sold against 13.1 billion soums last week. The UCI index was 859.31.

The greatest demand in the past period was on securities of commercial banks – a 70.3 percent share in the weekly turnover or 20.2 billion soums and leasing companies – 27.8 percent (8 billion soums).

The average value of transactions amounted to 112.2 million soums, while the average daily transaction size was 5.7 billion soums. The average selling price per share was 901.6 soums, and the average daily number of securities sold was 6.4 million.

Since the beginning of the year, 9,589 security and corporate bond transactions for a total amount of 613.6 billion soums have been concluded at the Toshkent RSE.

Some 8.53 billion securities of 116 issuers were used in the trades.

(8299.20 UZS = 1 USD on Dec. 3)

---

