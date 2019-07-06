Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan hold talks on demarcation of borders

6 July 2019 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Fakhri Vakilov- Trend:

Joint Uzbek-Kazakh demarcation commission held a series of meetings from July 1 to July 5, 2019, in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

Delegations from the two countries continued to work on the drafting of the final documents on the demarcation of the interstate border. The commission has agreed on specific dates for commencing work on certain parts of the interstate border.

As a result of the negotiations, the heads of delegations signed the relevant protocol.

As reported, the issue on the demarcation of the interstate border was earlier discussed at a meeting of delegations of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, which was held in the city of Urgench in Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have also agreed on a schedule of field work to demarcate the borders between the countries. The meeting of the delegations of the two countries on the organizational and legal issues of the demarcation of the Uzbek-Tajik state border was held on April 11-17 in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

