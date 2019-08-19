Polyethylene accounts for 90% of Uzbek Commodity Exchange exports

19 August 2019 16:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Almost 250 tons of gasoline svold at Uzbek Commodity Exchange
Economy 17:24
Uzbekistan increases cotton exports despite cutting production
Economy 16:38
Uzbekistan produces over half-million tons of gasoline
Oil&Gas 16:19
Uzbekistan almost doubles car production
Economy 15:48
Number of transactions on Uzbek stock exchange nearly triples
Finance 15:12
Uzbekistan Airways buys electrical equipment via tender
Tenders 14:04
Latest
Georgia increases milk and meat production
Economy 17:28
Almost 250 tons of gasoline svold at Uzbek Commodity Exchange
Economy 17:24
Fruit tree planting underway within "Social Gardens" project in Azerbaijan
Society 17:12
Oil up after drone attack on Saudi field, but OPEC report caps gains
Arab World 17:08
Kazakh tenge slightly weakens against US dollar
Finance 17:02
Azerbaijani winery signs contract to supply wine to Europe
Economy 17:00
International Gas Union sees room for new charter members
Oil&Gas 16:56
Azerbaijan commences repair works on Baku-Guba-state border with Russia highway
Society 16:56
Gas is increasingly becoming global commodity: International Gas Union
Oil&Gas 16:54