Uzbekistan provides subsidies for development of cotton seed production

30 November 2019 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Uzbekistan may issue sovereign Eurobonds for $500M
Finance 13:16
Revenues of Uzbekistan’s state budget to increase by 42% by year-end
Business 11:57
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy polyethylene
Tenders 11:35
Nearly 100 km of pipes for new gas pipelines arrive in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:04
Uzbekistan’s trading house to open in Russian region of Sverdlovsk
Business 10:20
Uzbekistan boosts oil inflow at Kukdumalok field
Oil&Gas 10:20
Latest
TANAP from very beginning has been priority for Turkey - ministry
Oil&Gas 14:40
Azerbaijan's national post operator to provide new service
ICT 14:23
Azerbaijan's Azerpost company to present electronic wallet
ICT 14:21
Defense Ministry: Killing of Azerbaijani soldier - another lie
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:10
TANAP overcomes all obstacles - Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 14:03
Russian gas may be supplied to northern Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 13:46
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP’s opening is landmark moment for both Azerbaijan and EU
Oil&Gas 13:33
Uzbekistan may issue sovereign Eurobonds for $500M
Finance 13:16
UK will look at conditions placed on people like London attacker
Europe 13:09