Real estate purchases in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan down

Business 11 November 2020 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan more than doubles imports from Turkmenistan despite COVID-19 Business 15:31
Pre-Assembled Unit delivered to Kazakhstan's Tengiz as part of FGP-WPMP Business 15:29
Data on cotton yarn sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020 Business 15:28
Azerbaijani expert talks economic advantages of transport corridor to Nakhchivan Economy 15:24
TANAP’s gas deliveries to Turkey reach 7 bcm Oil&Gas 15:23
Turkey, Russia sign agreement on control of hostilities cessation within Karabakh conflict Politics 15:21
Volume of saffron to be harvested in Iran's Kermanshah Province declared Business 15:20
Azercell shares the joy of victory with compatriots! (VIDEO) Society 15:20
Azerbaijan never attacks civilians - Turkish president Politics 15:20
Iran unveils details of its exports from Zanjan Province Business 15:09
Russian, Turkish defense ministers discuss settlement of Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:04
Azerbaijan's inflation rate up in 10M2020 Finance 15:03
Kazakhstan, Turkey agree on several projects in machinery building, food processing Business 15:01
Iran's daily COVID-19 death toll hits new record Society 14:51
30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands – over, says Turkish party leader Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Protesters and security forces clash in Yerevan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Armenia 14:38
Azerbaijan's AzELMASH STF wins tender launched by country's water supplier Business 14:33
Russia’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020 Business 14:28
Positive nature of Israeli-Azerbaijani relations something Israelis should be proud of - political analyst Politics 14:20
Azerbaijani president, first lady meet servicemen undergoing treatment Politics 14:17
Iran to grow its exports from Astara port Business 14:16
Real estate purchases in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan down Business 14:09
ACG oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal nears 184 million barrels Oil&Gas 14:08
Baku Stock Exchange holds auction for placement of CBA's short-term notes Finance 14:00
Azerbaijan accounts for over 62% of crude oil imports to Ukraine Oil&Gas 13:49
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan vary Finance 13:45
Production and social infrastructure to be improved in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan Uzbekistan 13:44
Refusal of the trilateral statement on the Karabakh conflict could lead to irreversible consequences - Armenian general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:43
Turkmenistan, Russia’s Tatarstan increase trade despite COVID-19 Business 13:37
Investment Development Agency of Russia’s Tatarstan talks prospects of opening Turkmen trading house in Kazan Business 13:37
Uzbek nuclear energy agency ready to comply with requirements of IAEA on nuclear safety Oil&Gas 13:34
Uzbekistan interested in introducing Estonian experience in digitalization of public services ICT 13:31
Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran congratulates Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:28
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 13:10
Iran reveals volume of crude oil it sells Oil&Gas 12:59
Pakistan congratulates Azerbaijan on liberation of occupied territories Politics 12:55
Azerbaijani political scientist says France supporting occupying Armenia Politics 12:51
Bahrain prime minister has died, royal palace says Arab World 12:47
France openly pursuing pro-Armenian policy - top Azerbaijani official Politics 12:41
Russian Zarubezhneft oil and gas company eyeing co-op with Kazakhstan Business 12:28
Uzbekistan’s 9M2020 grapes export revealed Uzbekistan 12:23
Georgia records 2,911 new coronavirus cases Georgia 12:20
Turkmenistan, India sign memorandum on exchange of news reports Business 12:13
Review of innovation activities of enterprises in Georgia Business 12:10
Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office raises case on downed Russian helicopter Politics 12:08
Iran carpet exports situation appalling - Tehran Chamber of Commerce Business 12:04
CBI and MFA to accelerate release of Iran's frozen funds in other countries Business 12:01
Azerbaijan liberated its territories thanks to its courageous soldiers - Iranian MP Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:00
Georgia reveals statistics of using ICT systems in enterprises ICT 11:59
Kazakhstan’s largest gas supplying company to buy equipment via tender Tenders 11:58
Uzbekistan reduces fees for customs clearance of goods Uzbekistan 11:49
Repair work completed on phase of Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 11:46
Uzbekistan’s Ipoteka Bank to issue its first international bonds Finance 11:44
National Bank of Georgia sells funds at foreign exchange auction to stabilize lari Finance 11:41
Azerbaijan sends official letter to UN regarding Armenia's crimes Politics 11:41
Turkmenistan, Pakistan discuss TAPI gas pipeline construction on Pakistan's soil Oil&Gas 11:37
WHO warns against rapid rise of COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan Society 11:36
Azerbaijani army showed its power to entire world - Turkish defense minister (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:26
Azerbaijani currency rates for Nov.11 Finance 11:25
UK welcomes agreement to end Karabakh conflict - UK First Secretary of State Politics 11:22
Iran continues cooperation for peace in region - Rouhani Business 11:12
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Finance 11:08
Kazakh-Chinese company opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 11:07
Georgian Prime Minister recovers from coronavirus Georgia 11:07
Azerbaijani state service auctions off share packages Business 11:07
All Azerbaijani people feel pride thanks to president's decisive policy - ombudsman (VIDEO) Politics 11:05
Victory of Azerbaijan to bring new momentum to strong relationship within Turkic Council Politics 11:03
Smoother execution of budget helps accelerate public investment in Georgia - IMF Business 11:01
Foreign exchange reserves value down in Kazakhstan month-on-month Finance 10:58
Hassan Rouhani says Iran ready to share its COVID-19 experience with SCO member states Business 10:57
Almost all of Karabakh mosques completely destroyed by Armenians - ANAS Society 10:54
IMF on Georgian National Bank actions to mitigate COVID-impact on financial sector Finance 10:37
IMF talks about COVID-19 pandemic impact on Georgia’s economy Business 10:35
Kazakhstan's oil output forecast from 4Q2020 unveiled Oil&Gas 10:34
New group of buildings opened in Turkmenistan’s capital Construction 10:34
Azerbaijanis must return to their liberated lands - ISESCO's director general Politics 10:33
Number of coronavirus cases in Uzbekistan approaches 70,000 Uzbekistan 10:27
Martyrs, at cost of their lives, destroyed geopolitical games against Azerbaijan - president's assistant Politics 10:22
OPEC+ output to be tailored to match pace of global oil demand recovery Oil&Gas 10:13
Georgia sends trial batch of face masks to Croatia Business 10:10
What happened to Iran's pre-sale oil bonds? Oil&Gas 10:05
Oil prices to rise in 2021 with forecast inventory draws Oil&Gas 10:04
Armenia's special services involved in all terror acts against Azerbaijan - expert Politics 10:03
Iranian currency rates for November 11 Finance 10:01
Iran expects price cuts in gold, housing markets Business 09:58
Iran welcomes agreement on liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands - MFA Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:55
Azerbaijani audit company to present new projects Finance 09:54
EIA lowers Turkmenistan’s oil output forecasts for 2020 Oil&Gas 09:53
Iran eyes increase capacity of metropolitan public transport through Chinese investments Business 09:51
EIA revises down forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021 oil output Oil&Gas 09:43
Iran's steel production increases Business 09:39
Operating profit of Georgian Aversi Pharma down Business 09:36
France takes openly losing pro-Armenian position recently – Azerbaijani political analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:31
Georgian enterprise of composite parts and components plans to expand production Business 09:30
Georgian minister makes statement regarding bread prices Business 09:30
Import volume from South Korea to Azerbaijan increases Business 09:30
Azerkhalcha signes contract for equipment supply Business 09:29
Difficult to consider France unbiased mediator in Karabakh conflict issue - Ukrainian analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:29
Joint working group to appeal to int’l court due to Armenia’s atrocities against Azerbaijani civilians Politics 09:28
By signing statement Armenia recognizes Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan - Russian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:28
