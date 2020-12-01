Azerbaijan, Russia deem important to form new tourism products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

It is now necessary to create updated tourism products between Azerbaijan and Russia, to promote the regions of Russia as interesting destinations for the Azerbaijanis, Ruslan Mirsayapov, the Russian Trade Representative in Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports citing the Russian Trade Representation in Azerbaijan.

Mirsayapov made the remark at an online business meeting of enterprises of the Russian Samara region in Azerbaijan with the support the Russian Trade Representation in Azerbaijan.

In his welcoming speech, Mirsayapov noted the importance of the early restoration of mutual tourist flows as quarantine restrictions eased.

Chairman of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan Rufat Hajiyev spoke in detail about the promising directions of development of the tourism industry in Azerbaijan, introduced the participants of the business meeting from the Azerbaijani side.

The business delegation of the Samara region included the Pilgrim Center for Tourist Programs, the Profcentr-Samara travel company, the Samaraintour company and the VALISA-Voyage travel company.

From the Azerbaijani side, 11 companies have joined the business meeting under the auspices of the Association of Travel Agencies of Azerbaijan.

Samara travel companies made presentations of specific proposals for Azerbaijani clients.

During a lively discussion, the participants of the online business mission identified the next steps for cooperation and made a joint decision that such meetings of businessmen from Azerbaijan and the Samara region will become regular.

