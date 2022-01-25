Trade turnover between Kazakhstan, Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan revelead

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

The mutual trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation amounted to $423 million as of 11 months of 2021, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the president of Kazakhstan.

This statement was made during the meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

President Tokayev stressed that Tatarstan is the leader among the federal subjects of the Russian Federation in terms of economic, industrial and technological cooperation with Kazakhstan.

A vivid example of such cooperation is the implementation of mechanical engineering projects worth $1.8 billion through KAMAZ and Tatneft companies.

Three plants for the production of KAMAZ auto spare components and Tatneft tires are being rapidly built in Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan will continue to create all the necessary conditions for the comfortable work of investors, including those from Tatarstan.