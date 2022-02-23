Turkmenistan aims to expand relations with Russia – Turkmen FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23

By Amina Nazarli - Trend:

Turkmenistan aims to expand relations with Russia in a wide range of areas, said Rashid Meredov, Turkmen Foreign Minister during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Trend reports via Turkmen media.

Meredev stressed that strategic partnership with Russia is one of the priorities of the foreign policy of Turkmenistan.

“Based on this, we, of course, are aimed at further development, expansion of our relations in a wide range of areas,” he noted.

The heads of the MFA meet on a regular basis, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

Last year, following talks in Moscow, the FMs signed a Memorandum of Understanding on issues of ensuring biological safety.

Talking at the meeting, Lavrov noted that Russia welcomes the contribution of Turkmenistan to international efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan.

"We welcome the contribution that Ashgabat is consistently making to the overall international efforts to achieve peace in and around Afghanistan," he said.

Lavrov stressed that both Moscow and Ashgabat are interested in Afghanistan developing as a peaceful, independent, neutral state, free from terrorist and drug threats.