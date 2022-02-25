Azerbaijan, Egypt sign memorandum on co-op between SMEs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Egyptian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Development Agency within the fifth meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on economic, technical and scientific cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt, held on February 25 in Baku, Trend reports with reference to the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The document was signed by Minister of International Cooperation of Egypt Rania Al-Mashat and Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Orkhan Mammadov.

The memorandum covers such spheres as cooperation between the SMEs of both countries, especially in the field of start-ups and women's business, the exchange of information and experience, the process of organizing the joint events.

During the meeting, Mammadov spoke about the possibilities of cooperation between the SMEs of both countries, informed about the support and services being rendered by the agency to businessmen.