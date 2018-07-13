TAP reinstates 68% of land along its route in Greece, Albania

13 July 2018 14:24 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 13

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Around 68 percent of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline’s (TAP) route in Greece and Albania has been reinstated so far, TAP AG consortium said in a message.

This constitutes more than 520 kilometers out of 765-kilometer long route of the pipeline in these countries.

“All land used is reinstated to at least its original condition,” said the consortium.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU), and has already attracted 1.5 billion euros from the European Investment Bank (EIB), which approved the loan in early February 2018.

Connecting with the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagas (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan increases private sector's share in exports
Economy news 14:39
Azerbaijan eyes to apply European standards in using e-signature
ICT 14:38
Israel triples trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 14:37
Azerbaijani vessel carrying out work in Kazakh sector of Caspian Sea (PHOTO)
Business 14:37
President Aliyev: Terror group wants to disrupt stability in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:16
WB to pilot cashless payments project in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
Business 13:41
Latest
Deposits of population in Azerbaijan’s Kapital Bank grow
Economy news 14:51
PASHA Bank integrating its digital platform with Ministry of Taxes' database
Economy news 14:51
China to allocate grant to Uzbekistan within "One Belt-One Road" project
Economy news 14:41
Kremlin comments on Putin-Trump summit
Russia 14:39
Azerbaijan increases private sector's share in exports
Economy news 14:39
Azerbaijan eyes to apply European standards in using e-signature
ICT 14:38
Israel triples trade turnover with Azerbaijan - ranking
Economy news 14:37
Azerbaijani vessel carrying out work in Kazakh sector of Caspian Sea (PHOTO)
Business 14:37
President Aliyev: Terror group wants to disrupt stability in Azerbaijan
Politics 14:16