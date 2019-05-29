Norwegian Equinor eyes to co-op with Azerbaijan in renewable energy sector (PHOTO)

29 May 2019 17:54 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 29

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

The Norwegian energy company Equinor (ex-Statoil) is interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of renewable energy, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy on May 29.

During the meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Equinor Vice President for Exploration Tore Lozeth expressed gratification with the participation in the development of such Azerbaijani fields as Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Garabagh, Ashrafi, Dan Ulduzu, Aypara.

In turn, Shahbazov appreciated Equinor’s activity in Azerbaijan and said that there are opportunities for expanding cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources.

The minister spoke about the renewable energy sector, as well as the measures being taken in the country to develop this sector.

Equinor has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1992.

