Iran begins construction of petrochemical plant in Khorramabad County

29 August 2019 15:42 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran completes 4 projects at Imam Khomeini Airport
Economy 15:29
Cooperative companies in Iran’s South Khorasan province export products worth $8M
Economy 14:32
Iran to buy 630 wagons for Tehran subway network
Economy 14:07
Over 100 investors ready to invest in Iran’s trade zone
Economy 13:36
Funds to be provided for Iran’s Tehran, Isfahan, Abadan refineries
Oil&Gas 13:24
Freight shipments in Iranian ports exceed 65M tons
Economy 12:28
Latest
Life insurance market shrinks in Azerbaijan
Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan dairy producer to increase cheese output
Economy 16:02
Baku enters TOP10 of cities most often visited by Israelis
Tourism 15:55
Thailand can add more economic stimulus if needed: Finance Minister
Other News 15:48
Private fishing developing in Turkmenistan’s northern region
Economy 15:47
International consortium to build mining, processing complex in Uzbekistan
Economy 15:46
Georgian expert: Final settlement of Karabakh conflict may happen rapidly
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:34
Iran completes 4 projects at Imam Khomeini Airport
Economy 15:29
TOP 10 insurance companies of Azerbaijan in terms of fees
Finance 15:26