Zenith Energy is preparing for operations in West Africa

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.2

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Zenith Energy Ltd., the international oil & gas production company, has updated the market on its progress in preparing for operations in West Africa, following the decision of the board of Anglo African Oil & Gas plc (AAOG) to recommend to its shareholders the disposal of an interest of 80 percent of its wholly owned subsidiary, Anglo African Oil & Gas Congo S.A.U. to Zenith under an SPA announced on December 27, 2019 and subject to the approval of AAOG shareholders, Trend reports citing the company.

Zenith has appointed Mr. André-Brice Boumbendje to its Advisory Committee.

Boumbendje started his career at Schlumberger, later worked at Marathon Petroleum Corporation, and then became Senior Manager for Planning & Budget at Maurel & Prom, a leading French independent recently purchased by the national oil company of Indonesia, Pertamina.

After returning to his home country, Gabon, and after a period of teaching, he worked for the Ministry of Defence and later for the Ministry of Hydrocarbons & Mines of the Republic of Gabon, where he is currently employed. In 2016, he was appointed as Diplomatic Counsel for the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and the representative of the Republic of Gabon at OPEC in Vienna.

Boumbendje's appointment is expected to help Zenith in its management of governmental relations in the French speaking countries of Central Africa, especially the Republic of the Congo (where the Tilapia oilfield is located).

Gabon is one of the oldest sub-Saharan African OPEC members, having become a full member in 1975.

The Republic of the Congo recently became one of the newest members of OPEC, having obtained full membership on June 22, 2018. This is evidence of the country's desire to focus on the development of its hydrocarbon industry and increase its already important oil production, amounting today at approximately 335,000 barrels of oil per day.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news