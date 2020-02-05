Equinor wants to quit deep gas appraisal program in Turkey

5 February 2020 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Norway’s Equinor company wants to quit deep gas appraisal program in Turkey, Trend reports citing Valeura Energy Inc., Equinor’s partner in the project.

Valeura Energy said it has received notification from its joint venture partner Equinor indicating that it intends to discontinue participation in the deep gas appraisal program in Thrace, Turkey.

Valeura and Equinor have begun discussions on the commercial mechanism by which Equinor will exit the play and the company will provide more detail in due course.

In 2016 Equinor (then Statoil) farmed into an onshore acreage operated by Valeura Energy Inc. Equinor holds a 50 percent interest in formations deeper than 2500 metres within the Banarli and West Thrace licences. Valeura holds 50 percent in the deep formations in the Banarli licence, and 31.5 percent in the deep formations in the West Thrace. The remaining 18.5 percent in West Thrace is held by Pinnacle Turkey.

Securing access was motivated by the desire to test the potential of an unconventional basin-centred gas play in the region. The first deep exploration well, Yamalik-1 in the Banarli licence, was drilled in 2017 and proved a gas and condensate discovery.

