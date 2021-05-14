SOCAR to supply Rosneft’s oil products to Baltic states, Ukraine, Poland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR will supply Rosneft’s oil products to the Baltic stated, Ukraine, Poland, the company told Trend.

“SOCAR continues to develop its positions in international oil trading. To this end, the company signed an agreement with Rosneft to organize the supply of their oil products to the Baltic states, Ukraine, Poland and other Eastern European countries. The terms and volumes are under discussion at the moment”, said SOCAR.