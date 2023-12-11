Iran eyes to launch new ethylene oxide plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 11. Iran is set to launch two new ethylene oxide plants in Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone in February 2024, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister and CEO of National Petrochemical Company (NPC), Morteza Shah-Mirzaei said, Trend reports.

Shah-Mirzaei said that the ethylene oxide units of Marun Petrochemical Company and Nakhl Asmari Petrochemical Company are almost ready, thanks to the efforts of local experts.

He also announced that Petronad Asia Petrochemical Industries Company, another company in the same zone, has begun testing the production of glycerin for medical purposes. This will help supply some of the raw materials needed for the pharmaceutical industry in Iran.

As reported, Iran’s petrochemical production capacity is currently 92 million tons per year and is expected to reach 95 million tons by the end of the current Iranian year (March 19, 2024).

---

