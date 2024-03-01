Greece works systematically to develop Southern Gas Corridor - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Greece is systematically working on the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), said Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy of Greece Alexandra Sdoukou during the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

She stated that the corridor, which transports over 10 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan to Europe via Greece, has been fully functioning for over three years.

"Greece is actively participating in the expansion of SGC. This includes increasing the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) capacity by 2027 while also constructing or modernizing export infrastructure. Examples are the LNG facility in Alexandroupolis and pipelines connecting Bulgaria and North Macedonia," the deputy minister added.

The 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting were held in Baku today. The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other dignitaries from Azerbaijan and European Union countries.

X: @Lyaman_Zeyn