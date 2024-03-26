Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. There was an increase in oil prices last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $1.01 (1.16 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $88.08 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.57 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $87.17 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $86.55 per barrel last week, up $0.96, or 1.12 percent, from the previous week.

The maximum price was $88.03 per barrel, and the minimum was $85.63 per barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $1.83 (2.73 percent) compared to the week before, to $68.92 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $70.12 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $68.25 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent, rose by $1.38 (1.64 percent) and amounted to $85.82 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $87.24 per barrel, and the minimum was $84.9 per barrel.

Oil grade/date 18.03.2024 19.03.2024 20.03.2024 21.03.2024 22.03.2024 Average price Azeri LT CIF $88,57 $89,57 $87,92 $87,17 $87,17 $88,08 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $87,06 $88,03 $86,36 $85,66 $85,63 $86,55 Urals (EX NOVO) $69,13 $70,12 $68,71 $68,41 $68,25 $68,92 Dated Brent $86,24 $87,24 $85,55 $85,18 $84,90 $85,82

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel