Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. There was an increase in oil prices last week, Trend reports.
The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $1.01 (1.16 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $88.08 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.57 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $87.17 per barrel.
The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $86.55 per barrel last week, up $0.96, or 1.12 percent, from the previous week.
The maximum price was $88.03 per barrel, and the minimum was $85.63 per barrel.
The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $1.83 (2.73 percent) compared to the week before, to $68.92 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $70.12 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $68.25 per barrel.
The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent, rose by $1.38 (1.64 percent) and amounted to $85.82 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $87.24 per barrel, and the minimum was $84.9 per barrel.
|
Oil grade/date
|
18.03.2024
|
19.03.2024
|
20.03.2024
|
21.03.2024
|
22.03.2024
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$88,57
|
$89,57
|
$87,92
|
$87,17
|
$87,17
|
$88,08
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$87,06
|
$88,03
|
$86,36
|
$85,66
|
$85,63
|
$86,55
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$69,13
|
$70,12
|
$68,71
|
$68,41
|
$68,25
|
$68,92
|
Dated Brent
|
$86,24
|
$87,24
|
$85,55
|
$85,18
|
$84,90
|
$85,82
