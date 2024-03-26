Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil prices

Oil&Gas Materials 26 March 2024 10:42 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. There was an increase in oil prices last week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light oil on a CIF basis, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $1.01 (1.16 percent) compared to the previous week and amounted to $88.08 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $89.57 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $87.17 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan averaged $86.55 per barrel last week, up $0.96, or 1.12 percent, from the previous week.

The maximum price was $88.03 per barrel, and the minimum was $85.63 per barrel.

The average price for URALS crude oil increased by $1.83 (2.73 percent) compared to the week before, to $68.92 per barrel. The maximum price for URALS reached $70.12 per barrel, and the minimum price reached $68.25 per barrel.

The average price for the benchmark oil grade, Dated Brent, rose by $1.38 (1.64 percent) and amounted to $85.82 per barrel. The maximum price for Dated Brent reached $87.24 per barrel, and the minimum was $84.9 per barrel.

Oil grade/date

18.03.2024

19.03.2024

20.03.2024

21.03.2024

22.03.2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$88,57

$89,57

$87,92

$87,17

$87,17

$88,08

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$87,06

$88,03

$86,36

$85,66

$85,63

$86,55

Urals (EX NOVO)

$69,13

$70,12

$68,71

$68,41

$68,25

$68,92

Dated Brent

$86,24

$87,24

$85,55

$85,18

$84,90

$85,82

