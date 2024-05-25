Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani oil prices tumble

Oil&Gas Materials 25 May 2024 09:56 (UTC +04:00)

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on May 24 decreased by $0.18, standing at $82.46 per barrel, compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Concurrently, Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan saw a $0.16 decline in price (to $80.43 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $64.95 per barrel, which is $0.18 more than the previous price.

On May 24, the price of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea increased by $0,29 from the previous indication, reaching $80.01.

The official rate is 1.7 AZN/1 USD on May 25.

