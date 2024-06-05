Azerbaijan capable of supplying gas to energy-starved Western Europe - TotalEnergies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Azerbaijan and the Caspian Sea hold the potential to supply gas to energy-starved Western European countries throughout the energy transition, TotalEnergies Senior Vice President Exploration and Production Europe Jean-Luc Guiziou said during the "Executive Talks: Energy Security 2.0" panel at the 29th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“As an industry, we must address the dual challenges of energy security and transition through two key avenues. First, by developing and producing accessible, affordable, and low-cost hydrocarbons. Second, by advancing new forms of energy, such as integrated energy or decarbonized molecules, to facilitate a low-carbon future. A year ago at this forum, we anticipated the launch of the Absheron gas condensate field. The Joint Operating Company of Absheron Petroleum B.V. successfully brought the field online last year as planned, with even lower carbon emissions than initially projected,” he stated.

To note, over 600 delegates are participating in the forum, representing a diverse range of countries including Australia, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, China, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, UAE, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, the UK, the US, and Uzbekistan. This year's forum boasts a record number of speakers, totaling 81.

The Forum's agenda will address energy issues of significance for Azerbaijan and the broader Caspian region, focusing primarily on considerations and financing related to energy security, energy transition, and green energy projects.

