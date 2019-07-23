Gold and silver prices down in Azerbaijan

23 July 2019 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 23 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 17.986 manats to 2,408.8065 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2142 manats to 27.5736 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.5795 manats to 1,436.0580 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 6.7915 manats to 2,582.7165 manats per ounce.

Precious metals

July 23, 2019

July 22, 2019

Gold

XAU

2,408.8065

2,426.7925

Silver

XAG

27.5736

27.7878

Platinum

XPT

1,436.0580

1,445.6375

Palladium

XPD

2,582.7165

2,575.9250

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 23)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)
Society 10:32
Azerbaijani citizens start to travel more
Society 09:53
Belgian, Italian teams stand out on first day of volleyball competitions in EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:44
Azerbaijan leads in medal standings of EYOF Baku 2019
Society 09:39
Azerbaijani FM receives Jordan ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 22 July 21:18
Mammadyarov receives Lithuanian ambassador to Azerbaijan
Politics 22 July 21:18
Latest
EYOF Baku 2019’s competitions in artistic gymnastics kick off at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTOS)
Society 10:32
VTB Bank Azerbaijan opens tender to buy software
Tenders 10:29
IEA emergency stocks large enough to cover disruptions in oil supply from Strait of Hormuz
Oil&Gas 10:19
ADB to support energy reforms in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 10:15
Prices of 30 foreign currencies decrease in Iran
Finance 10:13
Turkmenistan, Argentina mull prospects for co-op in energy sector
Turkmenistan 10:13
U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations
Iran 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 18 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:59
TAP: Final stage of onshore activities completed for over 95%
Oil&Gas 09:59