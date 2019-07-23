Gold and silver prices down in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Rovshan Badalov – Trend:

Gold prices decreased in Azerbaijan on July 23 compared to the previous prices, Trend reports citing the data published by the country’s Central Bank.

The price of gold decreased by 17.986 manats to 2,408.8065 manats per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2142 manats to 27.5736 manats per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 9.5795 manats to 1,436.0580 manats per ounce.

The price of palladium increased in comparison with the previous figure by 6.7915 manats to 2,582.7165 manats per ounce.

Precious metals July 23, 2019 July 22, 2019 Gold XAU 2,408.8065 2,426.7925 Silver XAG 27.5736 27.7878 Platinum XPT 1,436.0580 1,445.6375 Palladium XPD 2,582.7165 2,575.9250

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 23)

----

Follow the author on Twitter: @badalov_rovshan

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news