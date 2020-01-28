Silver, platinum prices down in Azerbaijan on Jan. 28

28 January 2020 09:43 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28

Trend:

Gold prices increased, while silver and platinum prices fell in Azerbaijan on Jan. 28, compared to the prices on Jan. 27, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 0.612 manat and amounted to 2,685 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.2249 manat and amounted to 30.6978 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 8.2 manat and amounted to 1,683 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 133.8 manat and amounted to 3,915 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 28, 2020

Jan. 27, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,685.2605

2,684.6485

Silver

XAG

30.6978

30.9227

Platinum

XPT

1,683.2040

1,691.4745

Palladium

XPD

3,915.7545

4,049.6125

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 28)

