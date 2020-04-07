Iranian currency rates for April 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian Central Bank has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on April 7, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, compared to April 6, 27 currencies have increased in price and 9 have decreased.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,427 rials.

Currency Iranian rial April 7 Iranian rial on April 6 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,515 51,412 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,003 42,975 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,160 4,122 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,048 3,968 1 Danish krone DKK 6,085 6,083 1 Indian rupee INR 554 551 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,639 135,109 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,133 25,127 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,605 38,582 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 29,793 29,604 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,030 24,659 1 South African rand ZAR 2,248 2,176 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,203 6,229 1 Russian ruble RUB 554 545 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,528 3,505 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 25,697 25,271 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,704 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,341 29,146 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,486 49,555 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,173 2,208 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,415 34,247 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,719 29,893 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,932 5,922 100 Thai baths THB 127,819 127,303 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,657 9,601 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,309 34,023 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,427 45,422 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,560 9,462 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,236 13,272 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,552 2,541 1 Afghan afghani AFN 552 552 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,334 16,217 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,757 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,845 82,733 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,333 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 173,155 rials, and the price of $1 is 157,889 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 154,209 rials, and the price of $1 is 139,749 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 156,000-159,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 169,000-172,000 rials.