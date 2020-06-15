Iranian currency rates for June 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to June 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,275 rials.

Currency Iranian rial June 15 Iranian rial on June 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,567 52,690 1 Swiss franc CHF 44,124 44,120 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,494 4,504 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,336 4,354 1 Danish krone DKK 6,342 6,343 1 Indian rupee INR 553 553 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,377 136,378 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,436 25,436 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,187 39,123 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,822 30,912 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,966 27,043 1 South African rand ZAR 2,443 2,461 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,159 6,166 1 Russian ruble RUB 602 602 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,491 3,530 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,670 28,830 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,126 30,165 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,471 49,402 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,255 2,266 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 31 31 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,390 34,399 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,972 30,008 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,925 5,930 100 Thai baths THB 135,615 135,569 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,834 9,844 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,706 34,893 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,275 47,278 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,403 10,488 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,817 13,822 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,972 2,954 1 Afghan afghani AFN 541 542 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,645 17,612 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,708 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,532 83,538 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,082 4,082 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 197,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 177,114 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 177,723 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,503 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 176,000-179,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 196,000-199,000 rials.