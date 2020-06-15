Iranian currency rates for June 15

Finance 15 June 2020 11:00 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for June 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 15, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 8 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to June 13.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,275 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial June 15

Iranian rial on June 13

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,567

52,690

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,124

44,120

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,494

4,504

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,336

4,354

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,342

6,343

1 Indian rupee

INR

553

553

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,377

136,378

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,436

25,436

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,187

39,123

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,234

109,235

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,822

30,912

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,966

27,043

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,443

2,461

1 Turkish lira

TRY

6,159

6,166

1 Russian ruble

RUB

602

602

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,491

3,530

1 Syrian pound

SYP

82

82

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,670

28,830

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,126

30,165

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,471

49,402

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,255

2,266

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

31

31

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

34,390

34,399

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

29,972

30,008

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,925

5,930

100 Thai baths

THB

135,615

135,569

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,834

9,844

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

34,706

34,893

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

47,275

47,278

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

10,403

10,488

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,817

13,822

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,972

2,954

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

541

542

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

17,645

17,612

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,758

24,708

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

83,532

83,538

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,082

4,082

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 197,362 rials, and the price of $1 is 177,114 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 177,723 rials, and the price of $1 is 158,503 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 176,000-179,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 196,000-199,000 rials.

