Iranian currency rates for September 17

Finance 17 September 2020 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to September 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,351 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on September 17

Iranian rial on September 16

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

54,224

54,194

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,984

46,253

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,743

4,782

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,609

4,656

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,634

6,687

1 Indian rupee

INR

571

571

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,426

137,338

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

25,239

25,270

100 Japanese yens

JPY

39,978

39,891

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,420

5,420

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,232

109,230

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,738

31,880

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,080

28,249

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,560

2,558

1 Turkish lira

TRY

5,602

5,608

1 Russian ruble

RUB

560

559

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

3,501

3,520

1 Syrian pound

SYP

83

83

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,519

30,731

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,833

30,878

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

49,227

49,293

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,271

2,267

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

32

32

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,469

35,502

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

30,548

30,567

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,198

6,203

100 Thai baths

THB

134,485

134,603

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,126

10,169

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,682

35,686

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

49,351

49,752

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,897

9,843

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,272

13,313

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,826

2,832

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

547

548

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,220

16,193

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

86,584

86,818

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,050

4,068

1 Venezuelan bolivar

VEF

4,206

4,206

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,966

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,817 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,716 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 287,995 rials, and the price of $1 is 211,812 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

