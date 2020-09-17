Iranian currency rates for September 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on September 17, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 10 currencies have increased and 25 have decreased compared to September 16.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,351 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on September 17 Iranian rial on September 16 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,224 54,194 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,984 46,253 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,743 4,782 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,609 4,656 1 Danish krone DKK 6,634 6,687 1 Indian rupee INR 571 571 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,426 137,338 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 25,239 25,270 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,978 39,891 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,420 5,420 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,230 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,738 31,880 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,080 28,249 1 South African rand ZAR 2,560 2,558 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,602 5,608 1 Russian ruble RUB 560 559 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,501 3,520 1 Syrian pound SYP 83 83 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,519 30,731 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,833 30,878 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,227 49,293 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,271 2,267 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 32 32 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,469 35,502 1 Libyan dinar LYD 30,548 30,567 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,198 6,203 100 Thai baths THB 134,485 134,603 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,126 10,169 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,682 35,686 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 49,351 49,752 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,897 9,843 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,272 13,313 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,826 2,832 1 Afghan afghani AFN 547 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,220 16,193 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,584 86,818 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,050 4,068 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 314,817 rials, and the price of $1 is 264,716 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 287,995 rials, and the price of $1 is 211,812 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 265,000-268,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.