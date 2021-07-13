Uzbek Finance Ministry places two tranches of Eurobonds
Latest
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev
Return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority - Azerbaijani president
Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev
We highly appreciate constant support of NAM countries to territorial integrity, sovereignty of Azerbaijan - Azerbaijani president
Glorious victory of Azerbaijan is triumph of international law, justice, and NAM values - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan raised unified voice of NAM, actively defended Movement’s interests in all possible international platforms - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan put forward number of global initiatives to mobilize global efforts against pandemic - President Aliyev
In short period of time, Azerbaijan gained great respect, confidence in Non-Aligned Movement - President Aliyev
Secretary-General of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center received by Director General of UN Geneva office (PHOTO)
Nar CEO: ‘Providing the best customer experience is our passion - and our commitment to our customers!’
Azerbaijani NAM chairmanship succeeded to create bridges with other international institutions - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani chairmanship intends to develop parliamentary dimension of cooperation among NAM Member States - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan's chairmanship explores possibility of setting up institutional network for NAM youth - President Aliyev
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at Mid-term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement in video format (VIDEO)
Sundar Pichai: “I am an American citizen but India is deeply within me. So it’s a big part of who I am,”
Military victory in Tovuz - prelude to complete liberation of Azerbaijan’s sovereign territory – US expert