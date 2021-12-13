Iranian currency rates for Dec. 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 13

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on December 13, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 9 currencies have increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 12.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,521 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Dec.13 Iranian rial on Dec.12 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 55,733 55,722 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,609 45,619 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,641 4,639 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,696 4,689 1 Danish krone DKK 6,393 6,391 1 Indian rupee INR 555 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,340 138,340 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,577 23,610 100 Japanese yens JPY 37,049 37,041 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,386 1 Omani rial OMR 109,232 109,232 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,011 33,014 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,555 28,556 1 South African rand ZAR 2,631 2,629 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,027 3,027 1 Russian ruble RUB 563 564 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,131 30,136 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,778 30,788 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,362 48,971 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,073 2,073 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,652 36,621 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,156 9,156 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,594 6,594 100 Thai baths THB 124,822 124,825 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,971 9,971 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,544 35,548 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 47,521 47,532 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,640 9,640 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,488 13,488 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,923 2,923 1 Afghan afghani AFN 406 406 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,667 16,667 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,399 83,403 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,717 3,717 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 311,484 rials, and the price of $1 is 275,293 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 272,943 rials, and the price of $1 is 241,230 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 273,000-276,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 310,000 - 313,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur