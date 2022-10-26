Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry auctions public bonds

Finance Materials 26 October 2022 12:39 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) held an auction on the placement of public bonds of Azerbaijan’s Finance Ministry with a circulation period of 1,092 days, Trend reports on October 26 via the BSE.

According to the exchange, 19 investors submitted 31 bids in the price range from 93.7728 manat or $55.16 (7.9994 percent) to 97.7349 manat or $57.49 (6.4505 percent) during the auction.

In accordance with the decision of the Ministry of Finance, the cut-off price of public bonds was set at 94.2731 manat or $55.45 (7.9994 percent), and the average weighted price - 95.0619 manat or $55.92 (7.4867 percent).

The total amount of bids at nominal prices amounted to 109.65 million manat ($64.5 million), while the placement volume totaled 45,000 manat ($26,470).

The maturity date of the bonds is June 24, 2025.

