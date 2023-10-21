Iranian currency rates for October 21

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Finance Materials 21 October 2023 10:28 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 21, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to October 19.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,481 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 21

Rial on October 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,034

51,024

1 Swiss franc

CHF

47,084

46,739

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,830

3,808

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,803

3,797

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,961

5,928

1 Indian rupee

INR

506

505

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,808

135,710

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,076

15,188

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,027

28,025

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,368

5,365

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,095

109,086

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,672

30,665

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,478

24,604

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,216

2,204

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,501

1,500

1 Russian ruble

RUB

440

431

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,208

3,207

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,538

26,610

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,617

30,589

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,096

38,096

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,291

1,294

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,551

31,507

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,589

8,583

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,745

5,760

100 Thai baths

THB

115,176

115,427

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,811

8,853

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,103

30,931

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,481

44,233

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,770

8,790

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,585

15,602

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,646

2,657

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

558

559

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,727

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,678

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

74,008

73,919

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,829

3,828

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,971

12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,564 rials and the price of $1 is 412,215 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,877 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,741 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000–510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

---

