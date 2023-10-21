Iranian currency rates for October 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 21.The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on October 21, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 decreased in price compared to October 19.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 44,481 rials.

Currency Rial on October 21 Rial on October 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,034 51,024 1 Swiss franc CHF 47,084 46,739 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,830 3,808 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,803 3,797 1 Danish krone DKK 5,961 5,928 1 Indian rupee INR 506 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,808 135,710 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,076 15,188 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,027 28,025 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,368 5,365 1 Omani rial OMR 109,095 109,086 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,672 30,665 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,478 24,604 1 South African rand ZAR 2,216 2,204 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,501 1,500 1 Russian ruble RUB 440 431 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,208 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,538 26,610 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,617 30,589 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,096 38,096 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,291 1,294 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,551 31,507 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,589 8,583 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,745 5,760 100 Thai baths THB 115,176 115,427 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,811 8,853 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,103 30,931 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,481 44,233 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,770 8,790 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,585 15,602 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,646 2,657 1 Afghan afghani AFN 558 559 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,727 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,678 100 Philippine pesos PHP 74,008 73,919 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,829 3,828 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,971 12,021

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 436,564 rials and the price of $1 is 412,215 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 396,877 rials, and the price of $1 is 374,741 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 507,000–510,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 537,000–540,000 rials.

