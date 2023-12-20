Iranian currency rates for December 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 20, Trend reports.

When compared to December 19, the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate revealed that 28 currencies grew in price while 8 decreased.

According to the CBI, one US dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials, whereas one euro equals 46,110 rials.

Currency Rial on December 20 Rial on December 19 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,555 53,055 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,788 48,368 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,132 4,109 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,089 4,038 1 Danish krone DKK 6,184 6,152 1 Indian rupee INR 506 506 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,457 136,552 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,990 14,976 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,248 29,361 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,386 5,387 1 Omani rial OMR 109,170 109,095 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,482 31,358 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,331 26,062 1 South African rand ZAR 2,291 2,255 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,444 1,446 1 Russian ruble RUB 465 467 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,414 28,123 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,619 31,507 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,294 38,282 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,285 1,285 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,585 31,557 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,754 8,736 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,927 5,987 100 Thai baths THB 120,738 119,997 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,973 8,948 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,288 32,211 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,110 45,858 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,184 9,156 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,646 15,671 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,713 2,710 1 Afghan afghani AFN 602 602 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,747 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,677 24,684 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,147 75,221 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,852 3,845 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,019 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 471,441 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,420 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 428,583 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,382 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 497,000–500,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur