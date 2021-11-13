Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector

ICT 13 November 2021 15:52 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths
Intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 to complement Sputnik Light
Intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 to complement Sputnik Light
Russian top sanitary doctor to determine attendance rules for foreigners
Russian top sanitary doctor to determine attendance rules for foreigners
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran shares data on cargo transportation in East Azerbaijan Province Transport 16:03
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 13 Society 16:02
Iran discloses details of petrochemical exports Oil&Gas 15:53
Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 15:52
Kazakhstan notes zero growth in prices for socially significant food products Turkmenistan 15:50
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange decline Finance 15:48
Terrorist attacks similar to one committed in Dashalti shouldn’t go unpunished - Russian expert Politics 15:29
Armenian terrorist must be handed over to Azerbaijani law enforcement agencies - Russian expert Politics 15:28
Azerbaijan's Tax Service exceeds forecast for transfers to state budget in 10M2021 Economy 15:15
Azerbaijan eyes increasing subsistence minimum for pensioners by 2025 Economy 15:14
Azerbaijan forecasts amount of living wage in 2022 Economy 15:13
Azerbaijan's living wage for children projected to continue growing by 2025 Economy 15:12
US expert talks on recent Armenian terrorist act in Azerbaijan's liberated areas Politics 15:11
Russia reports record daily COVID-19 deaths Russia 15:04
Georgia, Iceland discuss tourism co-op Georgia 15:01
Iran sees increase in exports from Hamadan Province Business 15:01
Azerbaijani Ombudsman condemns Armenian terrorist attack on Azerbaijani military Politics 15:00
Kazakh national postal operator opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 14:59
No doubt that President Ilham Aliyev's plans to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories will be fulfilled - Russian expert Politics 14:58
Passengers transportation via Iran's Bushehr International Airport up Transport 14:33
Azerbaijan's turnover for POS cash registers surges in 10M2021 Economy 14:30
Azerbaijan forecasts real growth rates in non-oil sector by end of 2021 Economy 14:29
Visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Turkey ends Politics 13:00
Turkish companies interested in promotion of Azerbaijan's investment potential - IBF President Economy 12:59
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry projects average life expectancy for 2035 Society 12:59
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia to buy pipes via tender Tenders 12:12
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 13 Georgia 12:12
Azerbaijan launches criminal investigation on provocation of Armenian terrorists against Azerbaijani servicemen (PHOTO) Politics 12:01
Kazakh telecommunications company opens tender for equipment repair services Tenders 11:58
Azerbaijan’s agency for SME dev’t to hold regular int’l business forum in Baku (PHOTO) Economy 11:55
Iran boosts exports of petrochemical products Oil&Gas 11:51
Turkmenistan reveals volume of cotton harvest Business 11:47
Fitch forecasts GDP growth in Azerbaijan Finance 11:37
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 11:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 11:25
USAID, UNICEF launch new co-op program in Georgia to stop COVID-19 Georgia 11:12
Intranasal vaccine against COVID-19 to complement Sputnik Light Russia 11:07
Fitch forecasts current account to return to surplus in Azerbaijan Finance 10:54
Georgia to introduce COVID-19 certificates for businesses Georgia 10:53
Uz-Kor Gas Chemical announces tender for provision of insurance services Tenders 10:52
UN Human Rights Committee concerned about freedom restrictions in Armenia Armenia 10:48
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 10:45
Azerbaijan sees growth in GDP production in 10M2021 Business 10:36
Iranian currency rates for November 13 Finance 10:34
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank discloses results of foreign currency auction Economy 10:30
Turkmen Railways company opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 10:28
Armenian terrorist attacks post with Azerbaijani servicemen (VIDEO) Politics 10:19
Azerbaijan’s annual inflation accelerates in 10M2021 Economy 10:04
Russian top sanitary doctor to determine attendance rules for foreigners Russia 09:46
Iran, Pakistan discuss boosting border, maritime coop. Iran 08:31
Georgian border guards receive new equipment for document inspection Georgia 08:25
Azerbaijan-Turkey allied relations inspire many people in Central Asia – Kazakh political analyst Politics 08:17
Chinese mainland reports 57 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases Other News 08:02
WHO hopes to hold meeting on Sputnik V next week, representative says Russia 07:16
UN climate conference to continue into Saturday afternoon: COP26 president World 06:32
Turkey relaxes COVID-19 restrictions at mosques Turkey 05:51
Barca legend Alves to return to Camp Nou World 05:08
Oil prices dip, notching weekly losses Oil&Gas 04:37
Russia to require proof of immunity to COVID-19 from travellers Russia 03:56
Europe reports largest weekly increase in COVID-19 cases - WHO Europe 03:14
Turkey reports 23,637 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 02:43
Seven killed, five injured in Burkina Faso ambush Other News 01:52
We are restoring geography of Turkic world now - Azerbaijani president Politics 01:12
Biden and China's Xi will hold virtual meeting on Monday night US 01:10
Dutch return to partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar Europe 00:24
Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan presidents discuss bilateral cooperation Kyrgyzstan 12 November 23:36
I feel at home in Baku - Olympic champion in trampoline jumping Society 12 November 23:27
$3.5b of Iran’s blocked assets unfrozen Iran 12 November 23:14
Georgian startups created innovative technological solutions to disinformation Georgia 12 November 23:11
Turkic Council is important structure making significant contribution to region and world - Advisor to Turkish president Politics 12 November 23:00
Development and stability of Turkey is important perquisite for entire Turkic world - President Aliyev Politics 12 November 22:54
Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation always organizes competitions very well - athlete from Kazakhstan Society 12 November 22:50
Turkey stood by Azerbaijan and this gave us extra strength - Azerbaijani president Politics 12 November 22:38
President Ilham Aliyev attends a reception in honor of the heads of state and government of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states Politics 12 November 22:35
Germany's Lufthansa repays state aid granted during COVID-19 crisis Europe 12 November 21:57
Zangazur corridor is project that can unite Turkic world, Europe and our neighbors - President Aliyev Politics 12 November 21:08
Head of Trend News Agency’s Foreign Projects Directorate talks about significance of TURKIC.World platform (VIDEO) Politics 12 November 20:50
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for November 12 Uzbekistan 12 November 20:20
During its two-year presidency, Azerbaijan made great efforts to unite Turkic world – President Aliyev Politics 12 November 20:13
Large school will be built in Fuzuli district at expense of Uzbekistan - President Aliyev Politics 12 November 20:11
Soviet government disrupted geographical connection of Turkic world by tearing Zangazur from Azerbaijan and handing it over to Armenia – President Aliyev Politics 12 November 19:48
I do hope that Armenia will sooner or later realize that its territorial claims to any country will not bring them good or honor – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12 November 19:45
It is brotherly Turkey that helps and supports us most in restoration of East Zangazur and Karabakh - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12 November 19:34
I am very hopeful that our organization will meet all its objective – President Aliyev Politics 12 November 19:31
Organization of Turkic States will continue to grow in importance – President Aliyev Politics 12 November 19:27
This award is being given to all the people of Azerbaijan – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12 November 19:25
It is the strong state of Turkey that is at the center of the Turkic world – President Ilham Aliyev Politics 12 November 19:14
Georgia to substitute World Bank funding for innovative startup financing Georgia 12 November 18:48
US ambassador to Azerbaijan visits National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO) Society 12 November 18:45
Azerbaijan projects increase in living wage for its able-bodied population by 2025 Economy 12 November 18:39
S&P forecasts Azerbaijan’s consumer price index for 2021-2024 Finance 12 November 18:34
Azerbaijan forecasts growth of population’s incomes by 2025 Economy 12 November 18:31
Turkmenistan receives industrial inflow of raw materials at Uzynada field Oil&Gas 12 November 18:27
Hungarian MOL Group reduces natural gas production Oil&Gas 12 November 18:26
Hungarian MOL Group lowers crude oil output Oil&Gas 12 November 18:13
Turkish president talks extreme importance of Zangazur corridor Society 12 November 18:11
AZAL to start operating flights from Baku to Almaty Economy 12 November 18:09
Azerbaijan projects edge-up in spending of its population by 2025 Economy 12 November 18:01
Azerbaijan eyes allocating sufficient funds from budget for restoration of liberated territories Economy 12 November 17:40
Kazakhstan's energy system to expand – ministry Oil&Gas 12 November 17:39
All news