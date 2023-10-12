Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Agency transfers its data to Government Cloud

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers has fully transferred its data to the "Government Cloud", Trend reports.

The State Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency is closely cooperating with AzInTelecom in order to implement the decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on creation of "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) and measures in the field of providing "cloud" services.

According to the plan of transition to the "Government Cloud", the work on complete migration of the agency's information systems to the data center owned by AzInTelecom has been completed.

Information systems of the agency were gradually transferred to the "Government Cloud", and in some cases the infrastructure of new information systems was created directly in the "Government Cloud".

The Agency has acquired IaaS (İnfrastructure-as-a-Service) cloud infrastructure and BaaS- (Backup-as-a-Service) service to ensure data security. The agency is also provided with additional services such as optimization of public costs required for e-services, organization of information systems in a quality, stable and secure infrastructure, operational coordination with the implementation of quality service delivery and 24/7 monitoring.

At the same time, the agency is able to regulate the information technology resources allocated to the institution through the "Self-Governance Platform".

Currently, the agency and AzInTelecom continue negotiations on expanding the use of cloud services.