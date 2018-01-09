Turkmenistan Airlines announces tender on web services

9 January 2018 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 50) 669-48-84
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
China testing Turkmen railway transit to Iran
Economy news 10:29
Caspian countries change principle of controlling ships
Economy news 8 January 15:27
EBRD supporting private entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan
Economy news 8 January 10:17
New appointment in State Food Industry Association of Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 January 10:06
UAE, Serbia buy dried licorice roots, cotton yarn in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 January 09:22
Turkmen Ministry of Healthcare, Medical Industry to buy medical equipment via tender
Turkmenistan 8 January 09:22
Iranian firm to hold int’l tender for operating shopping center
Business 7 January 15:31
Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to hold tender for TV Studio Robotics System
Tenders 7 January 14:48
Iran’s state broadcaster to hold int’l tender for TV channels broadcasting on satellite
Tenders 7 January 14:40
Tender: Iran’s state broadcaster ‎to lease transponder on satellite
Tenders 7 January 13:15
Turkmenistan preparing cattle wintering sites
Turkmenistan 7 January 12:53
Industrial gas inflow obtained at eastern gas field of Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 6 January 15:12
Turkmen Parliament approves draft law on TV, radio broadcasting
Turkmenistan 6 January 12:11
Turkmen Parliament adopts draft law on transport security
Turkmenistan 6 January 10:13
Tender: Turkmenistan seeking suppliers of medical equipment
Turkmenistan 6 January 10:03
Turkmen president to pay official visit to Uzbekistan
Turkmenistan 5 January 11:20
Turkmen president makes several appointments
Turkmenistan 5 January 10:56
Turkmen ministry announces tender for hotel construction
Tenders 5 January 10:35