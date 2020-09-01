Central Hospital in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli city to buy new equipment via tender

Tenders 1 September 2020 09:36 (UTC+04:00)
Central Hospital in Azerbaijan's Ismayilli city to buy new equipment via tender
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made a worthy contribution to our common victory
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made a worthy contribution to our common victory
President Ilham Aliyev: More than 90% of soldiers in 416th Taganrog Division were originally from Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev: More than 90% of soldiers in 416th Taganrog Division were originally from Azerbaijan
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (August 24-28) Finance 10:36
Greece more than doubles imports of Azerbaijani products Business 10:26
Turkmenistan increases import of grain, legumes from Turkey Turkey 10:25
Iran looks to develop strategic relations with neighbors, Rouhani says Business 10:21
Turkey postpones its flights to Iran again Transport 10:17
UN OCHA talks Turkmenistan’s measures to fight COVID-19 impact Turkmenistan 10:11
SOCAR Polymer remains export leader in Azerbaijan's private sector Business 10:08
Iranian currency rates for September 1 Society 10:05
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 32 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Seven-month trade data of Azerbaijan, Portugal revealed Business 10:01
Turkey unveils its foreign trade turnover for July 2020 Turkey 10:00
Import of Turkish clothes by Uzbekistan drops sharply World 10:00
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes near coast of Northern Chile Other News 09:59
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op on seed production Economy 09:19
Turkmenistan increases electrical goods supplies from Turkey Turkey 09:19
Singapore's GIC, Brookfield Infrastructure buy Indian telecom towers for $3.5 billion ICT 08:56
Pars Oil and Gas Company announces tender to buy electric actuator Tenders 08:49
Iran announces new travel rules amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 08:49
Iran discloses volume of cargo loaded, unloaded at Shahid Rajaee port Business 08:47
France's import of carpets from Turkey plunges Turkey 08:46
China's August export orders shake off COVID gloom, fuelling factory expansion: Caixin PMI Economy 08:27
Georgia, World Bank sign deal for ‘Log-in-Georgia’ project to provide internet access to half a million people Finance 08:05
Araghchi discusses preserving JCPOA with Austrian FM in Vienna Politics 07:58
Turkish, Libyan central banks sign cooperation deal Finance 07:55
Carnegie Moscow Center talks economic development of Uzbekistan Business 07:53
Kyrgyzstan launches project on consulting and legal support for rural women Kyrgyzstan 07:51
S. African police working hard to curb violence against women: minister Other News 07:21
Zoom raises annual revenue target on remote work boost ICT 06:32
Spain's consumer prices fall in August as COVID-19 affects holiday sales Finance 05:43
Latvian economy shrinks 5.4 pct in H1 Economy 04:58
Air Namibia's operations continue to be hampered by COVID-19 pandemic Transport 04:05
Brazil police arrest more than 400 people in drug gang crackdown Other News 03:19
Foreign students in Russia can begin academic year without restrictions Russia 02:27
Sudan gov't, opposition sign peace deal to end decades of conflict Other News 01:33
Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day - crisis center Russia 00:45
Macron arrives in Lebanon after new PM named Arab World 31 August 23:56
Turkey outpaces peers as economy shrinks 9.9% in Q2 due to COVID-19 Economy 31 August 23:41
Volume of non-life insurance market increases in Azerbaijan Finance 31 August 23:35
Independence Day of Kyrgyzstan. Country’s path of development Kyrgyzstan 31 August 23:25
EU Ambassador to Georgia: how victory is achieved at parliamentary elections more important than who wins Georgia 31 August 23:18
Demand for Turkish cement growing in Israeli construction market Turkey 31 August 23:11
Iran discloses volume of cargo loaded, unloaded at Iran’s Khorramshahr port Business 31 August 22:47
Uzbekistan’s import of carpets from Turkey declines Turkey 31 August 22:10
Business development agency to support Miniboss Business School project in Azerbaijan Business 31 August 21:33
Kazakhstan increases export to Hungary despite COVİD-19 Business 31 August 21:27
Former India president Mukherjee dies after developing lung infection Other News 31 August 21:22
Azerbaijani businesses leading in South Caucasus - Robertson&Blums Finance 31 August 21:01
Iran's PMO provides opportunity for private sector to invest in ports Business 31 August 20:41
Romania’s import of products from Azerbaijan up Business 31 August 20:24
Iran says no decline in import of basic goods despite COVID-19 Business 31 August 20:23
Uzbekistan’s import of Turkish cars down during COVID-19 Turkey 31 August 20:07
Georgia reveals volume of exported peaches, nectarines Business 31 August 20:05
Georgia doubles volume of exported hazelnuts Business 31 August 20:04
Economic development, job creation in Georgia remain key priorities for EU Business 31 August 20:04
Export of Turkish cars to France declines Turkey 31 August 19:36
Export of Turkish clothing to US increases Turkey 31 August 19:34
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded via Iranian ports decreases Business 31 August 19:26
Export of Turkish cars to China growing Turkey 31 August 19:25
Demand for Turkish cars in Kazakhstan down Turkey 31 August 19:24
Imports from Iran's North Khorasan Province plunge Business 31 August 19:23
Uzbekistan imports more grains and legumes from Turkey Turkey 31 August 19:09
Volume of wheat purchased in Iran's Tehran Province up Business 31 August 19:08
Plastic cards in use increase in Kazakhstan year-on-year Finance 31 August 18:21
Weekly digest of Azerbaijan’s energy sector Oil&Gas 31 August 18:20
Inauguration of Sambek Heights, new military-historical museum complex of Great Patriotic War, held in Russia’s Rostov Region. Rossiya-24 and Rossiya-1 TV channels aired interview with President Ilham Aliyev in reportages on this occasion (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 31 August 18:16
Export of Turkish chemicals to France down World 31 August 18:10
S&P 500 hits record high at open for sixth straight session US 31 August 17:59
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on September 1 Oil&Gas 31 August 17:55
Georgian Liberty Bank reveals volume of appropriated movable and immovable property Business 31 August 17:52
Value of trade between Azerbaijan, Hungary remains stable Business 31 August 17:52
Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Iran’s Abadan port revealed Business 31 August 17:51
Total assets of Georgian VTB Bank up Business 31 August 17:50
Uzbekistan’s oil refinery to establish unified production control center Oil&Gas 31 August 17:49
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise Finance 31 August 17:37
Azerbaijan records decrease of payments through foreign bank cards ICT 31 August 17:31
Georgian President names Parliamentary Election Date Georgia 31 August 17:27
Germany’s CLAAS to establish agricultural vehicles manufacturing in Kazakhstan Business 31 August 17:26
Turkmen company exports polypropylene products to several countries Business 31 August 17:18
Foreign trade operations between Azerbaijan and Ireland intensify Business 31 August 17:14
US servicemen arrive in Georgia to participate in defense exercises Georgia 31 August 17:14
Iran's Stock Exchange rebounds Business 31 August 17:11
Demand for Turkish carpets in Turkmenistan down Business 31 August 17:01
Kazakhstan's meat export volumes to Azerbaijan revealed Business 31 August 17:01
Activities of Iran’s Imam Khomeini port revealed Business 31 August 17:00
Georgia reveals volume of processed grapes as of August 31 Business 31 August 16:54
Finland launches its own coronavirus tracing app Europe 31 August 16:52
Georgian Mzetamze company reduces production due to pandemic Business 31 August 16:50
Georgian TBC Bank reveals value of its total assets Finance 31 August 16:48
Georgian Basisbank sees increase in value of movable, immovable property Business 31 August 16:47
Trump adviser Kushner says peace is also desired by countries' people US 31 August 16:43
VAT cut pushes German inflation into negative territory Europe 31 August 16:42
IT Park Uzbekistan plans to enter foreign markets ICT 31 August 16:42
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has made a worthy contribution to our common victory Politics 31 August 16:41
President Ilham Aliyev: More than 90% of soldiers in 416th Taganrog Division were originally from Azerbaijan Politics 31 August 16:37
President Ilham Aliyev: We have always opposed the glorification of the Nazis and continue to do so Politics 31 August 16:35
Passenger car manufacturing surges in Kazakhstan Business 31 August 16:34
Uzbek imports of Turkish chemical products slightly down Business 31 August 16:33
Israel increases import of chemical products from Turkey Business 31 August 16:31
Uzbekistan enhances crude oil production Business 31 August 16:30
Great demand for Turkish electrical goods observed in Russian markets Business 31 August 16:29
