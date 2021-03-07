Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of steam field unit

Tenders 7 March 2021 12:47 (UTC+04:00)
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of steam field unit
Russia logs 11,022 new COVID-19 cases
Russia logs 11,022 new COVID-19 cases
Luxembourg ratifies protocol on tax agreement with Russia
Luxembourg ratifies protocol on tax agreement with Russia
Aeroflot to make flights to Seychelles from April 2
Aeroflot to make flights to Seychelles from April 2
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgia reports 234 coronavirus cases, 349 recoveries, 9 deaths Georgia 13:45
Uzbekneftegaz stabilizes pressure at gas pipelines of Mubarek oil & gas dep’t Oil&Gas 12:58
Prices on Azerbaijani oil continue to rise Finance 12:57
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of steam field unit Tenders 12:47
Iran to manufacture new wagons and locomotives Business 12:47
Saudi-led coalition destroys 10 Houthi drones Arab World 12:21
8 police, 5 militants killed during clashes in N. Afghanistan Other News 11:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10:49
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 7 Oil&Gas 10:49
Azerbaijan shows footage from Fuzuli's Garakollu village (VIDEO) Politics 10:48
Weekly review of major developments in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 10:30
S. Korea reports 416 more COVID-19 cases, 92,471 in total Other News 09:54
Health Minister: Only WHO approved vaccine to be imported Georgia 09:28
Turkey records dropping revenues from cement export to Georgia Turkey 09:23
Iran's customs releases more imported commodities Business 09:16
Turkmenistan shares data on GDP growth rate Finance 09:14
New hazelnut processing plant to open in Azerbaijan’s Zagatala Economy 09:14
New Zealand's Auckland emerges from lockdown, Australia starts AstraZeneca vaccinations World 09:05
China exports jump 60.6% y/y in January-February, imports up 22.2% Other News 08:38
Brazil registers 1,555 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours Other News 08:05
Iran's trade, economic, political relations with neighboring countries to be developed Business 07:30
Ebola infects 29 people, kills 13 in Guinea, DRC: Africa CDC Other News 07:01
UN chief condemns terrorist attack in Somalia Other News 06:25
Paraguay’s president asks all ministers to resign amid protest rallies Other News 05:39
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector Business 05:01
Israel reports 3,262 new COVID-19 cases, 799,727 in total Israel 04:35
Biden says $1,400 payments can start to go out this month US 04:01
France registers 23,306 new coronavirus cases, 170 deaths Europe 03:27
U.S. Senate passes 1.9-trln-USD relief bill after marathon overnight session US 02:57
UK records another 6,040 coronavirus cases, 158 deaths Europe 02:14
India could be next happening market for SPAC-driven investor frenzy Other News 01:40
Amazon, Google vie for piece of India digital payment market Other News 01:39
India’s Wipro to acquire UK company for $1.45 bn Other News 01:34
Indian-American named 1st VP, COO of Federal Reserve Bank of New York Other News 01:31
Indian Govt to support Sri Lanka – Keheliya Other News 01:29
Canada thanks India for sending 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Other News 01:27
India proposes inclusion of Chabahar Port in INSTC multi-lateral corridor project Other News 01:25
Nepali Parliamentarians take COVID-19 vaccine ahead of reinstated lower house meeting Other News 01:24
Twitter tests audio chat tool Spaces on Android in India Other News 01:22
WHO reports over 353,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 01:21
U.S. administers 87.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC US 00:39
Foreign diplomats acquainted with Gulebird HPP in liberated Lachin of Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 00:07
Uzbekneftegaz eyes increasing daily production of liquefied gas at Shurtan oil&gas dep’t Oil&Gas 00:04
Maduro receives Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine Other News 6 March 23:35
Prices for fuels and lubricants increase in Kyrgyzstan 10-15% in one month Kyrgyzstan 6 March 23:05
Turkey reports 11,770 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Turkey 6 March 23:02
Iran, Iraq confer on expansion of transportation coop. Business 6 March 22:53
Visitors from Central Asia countries to enter Georgia with PCR tests Georgia 6 March 22:51
Armenian occupants seriously damage Azerbaijan's ecology - Ministry (PHOTO) Politics 6 March 22:40
Paris police clear Seine riverside over lack of social distancing Europe 6 March 22:28
Twitter's Dorsey auctions first ever tweet as digital memorabilia Other News 6 March 21:55
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama gets vaccine shot Other News 6 March 21:23
Five people killed in Ukrainian bus crash in Poland Europe 6 March 20:48
Azerbaijani oil & gas sector's weekly review Oil&Gas 6 March 20:13
Air France plane forced to land in Sofia due to disruptive passenger Other News 6 March 19:59
Turkmenhimiya SC opens tender for construction of plants for technical iodine production Tenders 6 March 19:25
Georgian GlenBerries company launches arrangement of greenhouses for growing vegetables and fruits Business 6 March 19:24
Azerbaijani Ministry of Education implementing innovative projects with Microsoft Economy 6 March 19:23
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall in Iran Finance 6 March 19:22
We successfully completed all steps taken, including ending occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh - Erdogan Turkey 6 March 19:21
WHO official advises against introducing ‘immunity passports’ for travelers now Other News 6 March 18:50
Russia logs 11,022 new COVID-19 cases Russia 6 March 18:21
Azerbaijan confirms 149 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 6 March 17:53
Azerbaijan issues footage from Jabrayil district's Papi village (VIDEO) Politics 6 March 17:24
Turkish FM pays official visit to Turkmenistan (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 6 March 16:56
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 6 Society 6 March 14:59
Uzbekistan transfers funds to UN Trust Fund for Aral Sea region Uzbekistan 6 March 14:49
Turkish FM announces trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Turkey, Turkmenistan Politics 6 March 14:36
Lybian diplomat harshly condemns Armenia using mosque in Azerbaijani Fuzuli as stable Politics 6 March 14:36
Iran discusses relations with IAEA Oil&Gas 6 March 14:35
Iran's nuclear activities completely peaceful - Rouhani Nuclear Program 6 March 14:35
Who could say that Azerbaijan was wrong when the war started? - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 14:34
New stage already evident in economic sphere, period of transparency, precision, when monopolies suppressed - President of Azerbaijan Politics 6 March 14:34
As Commander-in-Chief, I know where our weaknesses are - Azerbaijani president Politics 6 March 14:33
Today we are working on equal agreement with EU, it has been agreed by 90% - President of Azerbaijan Politics 6 March 14:32
At new stage, we need to further deepen political dialogue - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 14:32
Why are our “democrats” silent? Why aren’t they saying that Pashinyan should become example for us? - Azerbaijani president Politics 6 March 14:30
Popular Front-Musavat ruined relations with almost all countries in just one year - Azerbaijani president Politics 6 March 14:29
Azerbaijan today is country conducting large-scale reforms - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 14:28
We have no problems with any political entity in country - President of Azerbaijan Politics 6 March 14:24
If there were no outside help now, Armenia would be gone, completely - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 14:23
If we are building road, asphalt is ours, bitumen is ours, gravel is ours, so why should we take external credits - Azerbaijani president Politics 6 March 14:21
We never begged like Armenia, never humiliated ourselves, never asked anyone for help - Azerbaijani president Politics 6 March 14:11
2003-2020 period was one of preparations - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 14:10
Younger generation should know at what cost we were able to maintain independence - Azerbaijani president Politics 6 March 14:10
Today Armenia shies away from cooperation, we will force them - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 14:04
Absolute majority of participants in battles are people who were children when I came to power in 2003 - President of Azerbaijan Politics 6 March 14:03
To put it mildly, Luxembourg does not have special political weight in world for its foreign minister to make any claims to us - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:59
So many accused me – Ilham Aliyev does not want peace - Azerbaijani president Politics 6 March 13:58
Hands of Popular Front-Musavat tandem were imbrued in blood of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:49
Country was in absolutely uncontrollable state during PFPA-Musavat tandem - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:45
It is necessary to plan future of country in such way as to ensure long-term sustainable development - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:45
I highly appreciate activities of “91”, for whom national interests were paramount at time - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:45
Establishment of New Azerbaijan Party was necessity - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:33
Heydar Aliyev's unambiguous, resolute steps related to independence were highly appreciated by people - President of Azerbaijan Politics 6 March 13:32
Turkish investors have interest in Azerbaijan's business environment - Turkey's MUSAID Economy 6 March 13:32
We turned Azerbaijan into country enjoying great authority, respect in international arena - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:24
We are a country that creates realities - President of Azerbaijan Politics 6 March 13:20
Program I announced after presidential elections is being implemented, we are consistently achieving our goals - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:16
Many important events taken place in life of country in three years since sixth congress of New Azerbaijan Party - President Aliyev Politics 6 March 13:14
All news