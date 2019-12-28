Kazakhstan’s Air Astana transports relatives of those injured in Bek Air's crash for free

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Air Astana airline company will transport relatives of those injured in the Bek Air company’s plane crash free of charge, a representative of Air Astana told Trend.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during takeoff and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

According to the latest data, 12 people died in the crash, 66 were injured out of whom 50 were hospitalized. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

As a result of the crash, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan, which implemented the flight.

According to the representative, Air Astana group of companies opened additional flights between Almaty and Nur-Sultan for Dec. 28, 2019.

Furthermore, during New Year holiday, the group of companies opened additional flights from Almaty to Nur-Sultan, Aktobe, Aktau and Atyrau cities.

The official also commented on the rumor that the cost of company’s tickets for Almaty – Atyrau flight for Dec. 29, 2019 was 330,000 tenge ($867).

“The information was sourced to the website of the agency, which is not accredited by Air Astana group of companies for tickets sale in Kazakhstan. The 330,000 tenge ($867) cost for two passengers flying economy class is not true and is a negative information throw in, during such a difficult period for the country,” the official said.

He noted that official prices for one way economy class tickets of Air Astana vary from 29,456 tenge ($64) through 76,906 tenge ($202), including all passenger and airport taxes.

“The company made the decision to provide a free round-trip flight for close relatives of those injured in the crash of a Bek Air company. Currently, free tickets were provided to 33 passengers: relatives of victims from Nur-Sultan, Kyzylorda and Uralsk cities,” the official said.

Also, the representative noted, Air Astana will offer tickets (if available) at price not exceeding the cost of the original Bek Air ticket to passengers of Bek Air whose flights were canceled up to and including Jan. 7.

“Overall, Air Astana opened five additional flights from Nur Sultan to Almaty and back from Dec. 27 through 29. The airline continues work to introduce additional domestic flights in order to help passengers of Bek Air's canceled flights reach their destination on time,” the official concluded.

Air Astana is the flagship of Kazakh aviation, major air company is the country. Air Astana implements both internal and international regular flights.

