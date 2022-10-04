TRACECA works to ensure uninterrupted transport links along its routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. It's important to improve the efficiency of border crossing procedures and create favorable conditions for multimodal transportation to ensure uninterrupted transport links along TRACECA (Europe-Caucasus-Asia Transport Corridor) routes, Trend reports via press service of TRACECA.

TRACECA proposes an important alternative to European and Asian transport routes.

"A wide range of support activities carried out at the TRACECA level are related to digitalization in transport and customs, in particular the use of the CIM/SMGS electronic railway consignment note and the digitalization of customs transit processes," said the press service.

TRACECA is ready to further strengthen cooperation with various partners and institutions within the framework of initiatives that could coexist and complement each other.