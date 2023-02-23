Azerbaijan’s AZAL speaks on flight ticket pricing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The global political processes, high inflation rates, increasing fuel prices are pivotal factors that may affect flight ticket prices, First Vice-President of AZAL Samir Rzayev said, speaking on the effort aimed at the air carrier's pricing policy with AZERTAC, Trend reports.

According to him, the AZAL-purchased fuel prices, both within the country and abroad, is determined given international exchange prices.

"The aviation fuel prices on international exchanges grew almost four times in 2022. However, AZAL is taking measures to prevent the above-mentioned points from affecting the buyer. Since these processes are developed in stages, it takes some time to achieve the desired result. Meanwhile, by taking care of passengers, AZAL acquires slots at foreign airports, including the most suitable time of departure/arrival and the nearest landing points," said Rzayev.

According to Rzayev, AZAL periodically holds various promotional campaigns that provide passengers with the opportunity to travel on the air carrier’s routes at favorable prices.

“Thus, we’re actively implementing both short-term and long-term tasks to ensure gradual access of passengers to air traffic,” the first VP emphasized.

In addition, the objective of the Strategic Development Plan adopted by AZAL is ensuring comfort and efficiency for passengers.

Additionally, airlines may offer discounts or promotions for certain routes or classes of service, which can also affect the price of a ticket. It's always a good idea to compare prices across different airlines and booking platforms to find the best deal.