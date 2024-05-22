Azerbaijan Railways and China State Railway discuss Middle Corridor freight expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Representatives from Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) engaged in discussions with the leadership of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. during the visit to China from May 20th through 22nd regarding the expansion of freight transportation along the Middle Corridor and the East-West route in general, Trend reports via ADY.

“During a meeting between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of ADY, and Liu Zhenfang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chairman of the Board of China State Railway Group, discussions revolved around the potential expansion of freight transportation along the Middle Corridor and the augmentation of cargo deliveries along the East-West route,” an ADY press release noted.

Rustamov provided Liu Zhenfang with a comprehensive overview of the railway transport projects underway in Azerbaijan. These include initiatives such as the optimization and digitalization of freight operations, enhancements to railway infrastructure, capacity improvements to the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line, and the augmentation of transit freight traffic potential.

"Extensive discussions aimed at strengthening Azerbaijan-China cooperation took place during meetings with representatives from China State Railway Group, Xi'an International Trade & Logistics Park, and Lianyungang Gangguanhe Port Area," the ADY said.

Since the beginning of 2024, the movement of container trains along the Middle Corridor from the port of Xi'an has resumed, with the number of trains reaching 60 in May.

"The plan is to dispatch approximately 250 container trains along the Middle Corridor by the year's end. These trains will originate not just from Xi'an but also from Lianyungang, starting in June 2024," the statement reads.

The Azerbaijan Railways emphasized that the visit facilitated discussions on measures to address existing challenges along the Middle Corridor and reach agreements on joint actions. Additionally, the ADY delegation visited the Beijing depot of high-speed trains and the operational management center of the state corporation, China State Railway Group.

