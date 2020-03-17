Coronavirus cases keep increasing in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Five new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Healthcare.

The ministry said that four cases were detected in Almaty, whereas one more was detected in Nur-Sultan.

Thus, the overall number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan amounted to 32.

This morning three more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, bringing the total of infected people to 13. Later on March 17, 2020, 14 more coronavirus cases were detected in Nur-Sultan bring the total number to 27 people.

On March 13, 2020, first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 7,000. Over 182,000 people have been confirmed as infected. Meanwhile, over 79,000 people have reportedly recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.