Kazakh president appoints minister of finance
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
Yerulan Zhamaubayev was appointed Kazakhstan’s Minister of Finance, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.
Zhamaubayev was appointed to this post by a decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev.
Zhamaubayev was thus relieved of his duty of Executive Secretary of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Finance.
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Finance is a central executive body of Kazakhstan, carrying management and also cross-sector coordination in the sphere of activity, related to its competence, within the framework, stipulated by the legislation.
---
