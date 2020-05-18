Kazakh president appoints minister of finance

Kazakhstan 18 May 2020 16:46 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh president appoints minister of finance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Yerulan Zhamaubayev was appointed Kazakhstan’s Minister of Finance, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s president.

Zhamaubayev was appointed to this post by a decree of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

Zhamaubayev was thus relieved of his duty of Executive Secretary of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Finance.

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Finance is a central executive body of Kazakhstan, carrying management and also cross-sector coordination in the sphere of activity, related to its competence, within the framework, stipulated by the legislation.

---

