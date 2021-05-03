1,378,495 vaccinated in Kazakhstan against COVID-19
1,378,495 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.
The biggest number of those vaccinated is reported in Almaty city – 225,044. Almaty region reported the second highest number of people who got their shot of COVID-19 vaccine – 162,585. 125,637 people were inoculated in Turkestan region.
