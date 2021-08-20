Kazakhstan reports over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20
Trend:
Over the past day, 7,348 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.
In total, 723,064cases were identified in the country, of which 8,106 died.
At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5,886 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 597,850.
Latest
Trip of Azerbaijani diaspora reps to Shusha left lasting impressions - State Committee for Diaspora Affairs (PHOTO)
S. Korea to assist in implementation of small projects by entrepreneurs of Uzbekistan’s Fergana region