Kazakhstan reports over 7,300 new COVID-19 cases

Over the past day, 7,348 cases with a positive PCR for coronavirus infection have been identified in Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

In total, 723,064cases were identified in the country, of which 8,106 died.

At the same time, over the past day in the country, 5,886 people recovered from coronavirus infection, the total number of recovered was 597,850.