Сalm atmosphere remains in Baikonur and at facilities of the cosmodrome

The night and day at Baikonur passed without incident, the general director of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin told on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"According to the report of the operational headquarters, the situation in the city of Baikonur and at the facilities of the cosmodrome is calm. Night and day have passed without incident," Rogozin wrote in his Telegram channel.

The head of Roscosmos noted that the population is sympathetic to the actions of the city authorities and the administration of the cosmodrome.