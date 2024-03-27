Kazakhstan, China discuss trade growth via upgrading transport infrastructure

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 27. Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev has met with his Chinese counterpart Li Xiaopeng as part of his visit to Beijing, Trend reports.

According to the Kazakh ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed aspects of transport cooperation, such as increasing trade turnover by expanding transportation infrastructure, implementing joint projects, and increasing the frequency and geography of flights between Kazakhstan and China.



The parties also indicated their willingness to carry out the agreements reached to ensure more efficient and dependable transport connections between the two countries.



Notably, China became Kazakhstan's major commercial partner in 2023. In 2023, Kazakhstan's trade turnover with China was $31.4 billion. The volume of trade turnover increased by 30 percent from the same period in 2022 ($24.2 billion).

At the same time, in terms of trade turnover, exports to China during the aforementioned period totaled $14.7 billion, 14.7 percent greater than from January to December 2022 ($13 billion).

In addition, imports from China surged by 50.5 percent from January to December 2023, totaling $16.7 billion. In 2022, imports totaled $11.1 billion.