Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing joint Kyrgyz-Korean enterprises

Kyrgyzstan 7 May 2021 00:24 (UTC+04:00)
Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing joint Kyrgyz-Korean enterprises

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Ha Tae-yuok, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Government reported that the meeting took place on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the republic.

During the meeting, Ulukbek Maripov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for fruitful work and contribution to the development of bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will continue to make efforts to expand and develop cooperation between the two countries. We are interested in increasing trade turnover between our countries, as well as the creation of joint ventures and the opening of branches of Korean companies. The Kyrgyz Republic appreciates the humanitarian medical aid provided by the Korean Government since the beginning of the coronavirus infection pandemic," Maripov noted.

In turn, Ha Tae-youk stressed that Kyrgyzstan is a special partner for the Republic of Korea.

He stressed the interest of the Korean side to further develop cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic, the creation of joint ventures, in particular logistics centers, manufacturing companies, as well as the opening of organizations in the banking and tourism sectors.

During the meeting, topical issues of further cooperation between the two republics were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Ulukbek Maripov awarded Ambassador Ha Tae-yuok with a diploma of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for his significant contribution to the deepening of bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan - Greece trade down y-o-y
Kazakhstan - Greece trade down y-o-y
Greece decreases petroleum oil exports from Kazakhstan
Greece decreases petroleum oil exports from Kazakhstan
Spain tourist arrivals slump 76% in March, recovery still far off
Spain tourist arrivals slump 76% in March, recovery still far off
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing joint Kyrgyz-Korean enterprises Kyrgyzstan 00:24
Turkey's 1Q2021 revenues from car export to int'l market grow Turkey 00:01
We reject, don't recognize decision of Latvian gov't on so-called "Armenian genocide" - Turkish Defense Ministry Turkey 6 May 23:12
Georgia launches campaign to popularize state agricultural insurance program Business 6 May 23:11
New “Azerbaijan” Ro-Pax ship built in country’s shipyard to make its first voyage from Port of Baku (PHOTO/VİDEO) Economy 6 May 23:07
Former Maldives president hurt in blast outside home Other News 6 May 22:49
Turkey’s inactive COVID-19 vaccine makes it to WHO list Turkey 6 May 22:09
Saudi Arabia showing interest in importing Azerbaijan's AzGranata products Business 6 May 21:44
Araghchi arrives in Vienna to attend 4th round of JCPOA talks Politics 6 May 21:40
Kazakhstan - Greece trade down y-o-y Business 6 May 21:36
Georgian banks see profit in 1Q2021 Finance 6 May 21:35
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to buy various combined, storage accessories Tenders 6 May 21:12
Uzbek TPP to use German equipment for energy production Oil&Gas 6 May 21:12
Azerbaijani national team holds podium training for upcoming Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (VIDEO) Society 6 May 20:19
International Bank of Azerbaijan opens tender to buy Cisco network switches Tenders 6 May 18:51
Kazakhstan, Russia lift mutual restrictions on import, transit of livestock products Kazakhstan 6 May 18:38
World auto concerns’ production volume to decrease during 6M2021 Transport 6 May 18:32
OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes release of Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan Politics 6 May 17:59
Greece decreases petroleum oil exports from Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 6 May 17:52
Sputnik Light vaccine can be used for people aged 18-60 Russia 6 May 17:51
Moderna booster increases antibodies against COVID-19 variants, early data shows US 6 May 17:48
Azerbaijan names amount of subsidies paid out for cropping Business 6 May 17:45
Yerevan ready to exert all efforts to fulfill trilateral agreements on Karabakh - acting PM of Armenia Armenia 6 May 17:41
Lebanon could gradually go dark as cash for electricity runs out Arab World 6 May 17:40
New greenhouse to be built in Turkmenistan’s Mary region Business 6 May 17:35
Several digitalization projects implemented in Kazakh oil & gas sector Kazakhstan 6 May 17:30
Kazakhstan's president decides to provide humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan 6 May 17:16
Real estate purchases soar in Kazakhstan Business 6 May 17:14
Saudi Arabia eyes importing finished meat products from Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 6 May 17:13
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports show positive trend despite impact of COVID-19 - minister Business 6 May 17:11
Kazakh Kazgeology eyes working on promising areas of natural resources Business 6 May 17:07
Main part of Iran's trade carried out by sea - analyst Transport 6 May 17:06
Israel and Korea to sign free trade agreement next week Israel 6 May 17:05
EU continues to support Georgia SMEs Business 6 May 17:00
Azerbaijan launches system for predicting impact of tax benefits on state revenues Economy 6 May 16:56
Azerbaijan's AzFina, CBA developing bill on regulation of payment systems Economy 6 May 16:55
Georgia's minister claims inflation in country to decrease in coming months Business 6 May 16:53
Kazakhstan reports increase in oil, natural gas prices Business 6 May 16:51
Azerbaijan may change procedure for navigation on inland waters for fishing vessels Society 6 May 16:47
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 6 Society 6 May 16:43
Construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in Azerbaijan continues (VIDEO) Society 6 May 16:37
Azerbaijan confirms 844 more COVID-19 cases, 2,057 recoveries Society 6 May 16:37
Uzbek-Korean JV to buy power cables via tender Tenders 6 May 16:35
Kazakh-Georgian Economic Union to focus on int'l trade and dev't of transport services - Honorary Consul Business 6 May 16:31
First section of Georgian Rikoti Highway to open soon Transport 6 May 16:29
Kazakh IT company involved in creation of "smart" settlements in Azerbaijan ICT 6 May 16:25
Japanese TEPSCO to join creating green energy zone in Azerbaijan's liberated territories Oil&Gas 6 May 16:21
Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency eyes to purchase new mine clearance equipment Society 6 May 16:13
Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender for construction of security facility for gas treatment Tenders 6 May 16:05
Turkmen Ministry of Construction extends tender for design of buildings Tenders 6 May 16:05
Georgia to host annual meeting of ADB board of governors Business 6 May 16:05
Spain tourist arrivals slump 76% in March, recovery still far off Europe 6 May 16:04
Azerbaijan's construction sector output to grow till 2026 - expert Construction 6 May 15:55
Trade ministry discloses volume of cereals imported by Austria from Turkey Turkey 6 May 15:54
Share of mining sector in Baku's industrial production disclosed Business 6 May 15:50
Amazing opportunities created for athletes in Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena - Ukrainian Gymnastics Federation Society 6 May 15:50
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemicals Tenders 6 May 15:45
Kazakhstan's National Bank unveils preliminary balance of payments data Finance 6 May 15:40
Statistics on trade turnover between Spain, Turkmenistan revealed Business 6 May 15:35
Uzbekistan receives permission to export pomegranates to China Uzbekistan 6 May 15:31
Moderna raises 2021 sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccine to $19.2 billion US 6 May 15:29
Not calling released soldiers as "POWs" by OSCE Minsk Group - outrageous - Armenian media Armenia 6 May 15:23
Tesla developing platform to allow car owners in China data access US 6 May 15:15
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 May 15:14
Over 10 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia Arab World 6 May 15:12
Russia reports over 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 6 May 15:09
Revanchist statements in Armenia mustn't be taken seriously - Azerbaijani Security Council Politics 6 May 15:07
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan fluctuate Finance 6 May 15:06
No reason to worry about fulfillment of trilateral statement - Azerbaijan's Security Council Politics 6 May 15:05
Nominations for gas flows at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 6 May 15:03
Azerbaijan to build road to legendary "Isa Spring" in Shusha city Society 6 May 15:03
EU countries agree to open up to Israeli tourists Europe 6 May 14:56
Turkmenistan names data on deposits in credit institutions Finance 6 May 14:47
Iran unveils volume of transit through Gilan Province Transport 6 May 14:44
Largest share of Uzbek textile production falls on Fergana region Uzbekistan 6 May 14:40
Turkey boosts export of cars to Kazakhstan Turkey 6 May 14:30
Turkey publishes data on 4M2021 steel exports Turkey 6 May 14:30
Iran's Amir-Kabir Petrochemical Company beats sets new production record Oil&Gas 6 May 14:30
Turkey's 4M2021 exports of locally-made furniture up in value Turkey 6 May 14:24
Turkey reveals 4M2021 data on export of grains, legumes to Azerbaijan Turkey 6 May 14:23
Exports through Iran's Astara border checkpoint increase Business 6 May 14:16
Uzbekistan to launch several TPPs in 2021 Oil&Gas 6 May 14:16
Uzbek agency reveals data on most profitable companies Uzbekistan 6 May 14:16
ADB approves loan for construction of Georgia’s Olympic swimming pool Finance 6 May 14:13
Georgia in talks with Johnson & Johnson and Novavax to receive vaccines Georgia 6 May 14:12
Georgian ISET-PI shares pricing on residential real estate in Tbilisi Business 6 May 14:11
Georgian Pension Agency shares data on pension fund's assets Finance 6 May 14:07
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated people Uzbekistan 6 May 14:04
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy spares Tenders 6 May 14:02
Kazakhstan decreases trade with Canada amid COVID-19 Business 6 May 14:02
China increases import of Turkish-made cars Turkey 6 May 14:01
Turkey reveals 1Q2021 data on cargo movement via local ports from Belgium Turkey 6 May 14:01
Kaspersky Lab shares data on Azerbaijani users facing cyber attacks in 2020 ICT 6 May 14:00
Several facilities in education sector put into operation in Iran Business 6 May 13:57
Gold production at Iran's Zarshouran mine increases Business 6 May 13:55
Azerbaijan to completely clear "Victory Road" to Shusha city of mines soon Azerbaijan 6 May 13:53
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories Azerbaijan 6 May 13:52
South Korea to contribute to developing Azerbaijan's innovation ecosystem ICT 6 May 13:51
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for May 6 Society 6 May 13:50
Turkey sees increase in 4M2021 cement exports Turkey 6 May 13:31
All news