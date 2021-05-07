Kyrgyzstan is interested in establishing joint Kyrgyz-Korean enterprises

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov met on Thursday with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Kyrgyzstan Ha Tae-yuok, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz Government reported that the meeting took place on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the republic.

During the meeting, Ulukbek Maripov expressed gratitude to the ambassador for fruitful work and contribution to the development of bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea.

"The Cabinet of Ministers will continue to make efforts to expand and develop cooperation between the two countries. We are interested in increasing trade turnover between our countries, as well as the creation of joint ventures and the opening of branches of Korean companies. The Kyrgyz Republic appreciates the humanitarian medical aid provided by the Korean Government since the beginning of the coronavirus infection pandemic," Maripov noted.

In turn, Ha Tae-youk stressed that Kyrgyzstan is a special partner for the Republic of Korea.

He stressed the interest of the Korean side to further develop cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic, the creation of joint ventures, in particular logistics centers, manufacturing companies, as well as the opening of organizations in the banking and tourism sectors.

During the meeting, topical issues of further cooperation between the two republics were discussed.

At the end of the meeting, Ulukbek Maripov awarded Ambassador Ha Tae-yuok with a diploma of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic for his significant contribution to the deepening of bilateral relations between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Korea.